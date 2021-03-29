Las Vegas preparing for couples to flock to city to be married on 4/3/21

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s expected couples looking to tie the knot on a unique date will be flocking to Las Vegas.

The Clark County Marriage License Bureau is gearing up for Saturday, 4/3/21, to be especially busy and say chapels are already booking up on speciality dates during the second half of the year.

Last year, 56,331 marriage licenses were issued in Clark County, 1,599 couples were married on 10/10/2020.

“Couples planning their wedding in 2021 will have plenty of special dates to explore,” said Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya. “We exceeded our expectations this past Valentine’s Day with lines around the block all weekend long leading up to and on Valentine’s Day of couples getting married, and one-of-a-kind dates like 4/3/21 are always immensely popular with more to come as we enter the last week of the year with palindrome weeks.”

Here are the other dates expected to be popular:

12/1/21

12/2/21

12/3/21

12/4/21

12/5/21

12/6/21

12/7/21

12/8/21

12/9/21

12/11/21

12/22/21

Las Vegas wedding ceremonies have always proven popular on palindrome dates. Topping the list was 7/7/07, when 4,492 marriages were performed throughout the county. The second most popular Vegas wedding date of all time was 11/11/11 when 3,125 couples were married in Clark County.

In light of COVID-19, venues are now offering “micro-weddings” for weddings with less than 50 guests as well as “minimonies” for those with less than 10 guests.

You can find more information on getting married in Las Vegas at this link.




