Las Vegas prepares for arrival of the Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Oakland Raiders ended their 2019 season Sunday with a final record of 7 – 9. Now, they’re the Las Vegas Raiders and so far, they’re undefeated!

Two years and nine months ago the NFL owners approved the relocation to Las Vegas. And in just over 200 days the stadium will be complete and a sea of silver and black will fill the stands.

The Raiders won’t make the playoff this year but the team is young and with two first round draft picks, the future looks bright. 8 News Now spoke with fans at Denver’s game and they say excitement is building for the team.

Las Vegas is going to be NFL central in April when the 2020 draft is held in the city.

Aside from games, the new Allegiant stadium will also host some huge concerts.