LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The United State Postal Service is investigating a robbery involving a Las Vegas postal carrier.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning near Twain and Arville, according to a spokesman for the USPS.

The postal worker was uninjured in the incident.

USPS says its investigative arm, the postal inspection service, is looking into the incident.

Postal workers are periodically advised on how to stay safe during violent incidents, according to the USPS.

Customers are asked to report any suspicious activity they see near their mailbox, by immediately contacting the police and then postal inspectors at 877-876-2455.