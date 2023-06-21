LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was allegedly shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend got a temporary protective order against him in the days leading up to the shooting, according to a declaration of warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Israel Zamora, 23, was arrested on June 16 on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, Adamari Ramirez, almost two weeks prior, records showed.

Israel Zamora, 23, faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon. (LVMPD/KLAS)

On Saturday, June 3 around 1 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of North Nellis Boulevard after a report of a woman shot. When officers arrived they found Ramirez lying in her apartment parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest, the declaration said.

Police said that Ramirez and her mother had just gotten home from getting food when they were approached by Zamora who pointed a gun at them. Ramirez’s mother ran to the door of their apartment to try and find help. While she was trying to find help, she heard a gunshot and turned around to see Ramirez fall to the ground and Zamora running away.

Police said that Ramirez and Zamora were together for about two years and shared a 5-month-old child. The couple also had a history of several domestic disputes during their relationship including one on May 30 where Zamora allegedly held Ramirez down, bit her forehead, and took her phone so she could not call police.

When police eventually arrived, Zamora had already left so no arrest was made. In the days following that incident, Ramirez was granted a temporary protective order against Zamora however, it had never been served, the declaration said.

Ramirez’s family members told police that Ramirez was scared of Zamora and didn’t feel safe in her apartment and had plans to move to California on June 2 to live with her father.

The family also told police that Zamora threatened to kill Ramirez on multiple occasions and said that she was “making him crazy,” and that he was going to kill her and then himself, police said.

On June 5, police stated in a press release that they were searching Zamora and described him as “armed and dangerous.” He was arrested on June 16.

Zamora’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20, records showed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here is a list of local and state resources for domestic violence and abuse victims, visit this link.