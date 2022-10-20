LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of repeatedly “angrily” ramming her car during an argument while a 2-year-old child was unrestrained inside the vehicle, police said.

Solentino Reyno, 27, is facing charges of child abuse or neglect and attempting to tamper with a vehicle with damage.

Officers responded to a call on Tuesday, Oct. 18, around 9 a.m. at a residence near Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane after someone reported that two cars were ramming into each other, an arrest report said.

The victim told officers that he got into an argument with Reyno, the mother of their child, over child support. He said both of them were arguing while they were each sitting inside their cars, fighting with each other through the windows, the report said.

He told police the argument became heated before he walked to the residence where a family member lived and started to call police. While he did this, Reyno “angrily rammed” her car into the front of his car, pulled behind it, and “reversed fast” into it again, the report said.

The victim said that their 2-year-old child was in Reyno’s car while they were arguing and while Reyno was crashing into his car, the report said.

A witness who lives near the residence told police she saw Reyno’s car drive into the victim’s car and saw that the child was not restrained inside the car. The witness added that the child was “in the front passenger seat moving around,” according to the report.

Reyno drove away after the incident, the report said. The victim later told police it would cost about $3,000 to fix the car.

When police officers spoke to Reyno where she lived near the scene of the incident, she told them she was never at the residence on Oct. 18 and that she and the victim had argued the night before when he threw a rock at her windshield. She said that had prompted her to back up and “intentionally” hit his car with hers, the report said.

She told police the child was in her car when this happened, according to the report.

Reyno was processed into the Clark County Detention Center where she was being held Thursday. She is scheduled to appear in court for a status check on Oct. 24.