LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman, who barricaded herself with two employees inside of a gas station, threatened them with a hypodermic needle in an incident lasting several hours, police said.

Metro police officers responded to a call Tuesday night for a person armed with a needle at the Sinclair on Decatur Boulevard near Tropicana Avenue.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Celina Pingul, 32, appeared to be in a state of “excited delirium” as she interacted with customers and employees.

Officers arrived and evacuated all the customers in the store. Two employees became locked inside when police said Pingul locked the front doors while threatening them with the needle.

“Now it’s just us three,” Pingul reportedly told one employee at the time, according to police. The two employees were later able to escape.

At one point, Pingul began destroying items in the store and throwing them at officers, police said. SWAT officers later removed her from the store about two hours after the incident began.

Pingul has a criminal history, which includes arrests for drugs, home invasion and theft, police said.

For this most recent incident, Pingul faces charges of coercion with force or threat of force, burglary of a business, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm, and destroying property of another.

A judge set bail at $10,000.