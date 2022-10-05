LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge after allegedly shooting and killing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute two months ago, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lieutenant Jason Johansson.

Kimberly Warth, 41, was arrested for the incident that happened on Aug. 17. Detectives believe Warth and her boyfriend, 58-year-old John Welch, got into an argument during which Welch pulled out a knife, Lt. Johansson said. Warth then pulled out a gun and shot Welch, he said.

Police said that Warth called to report her boyfriend was dead at 9:23 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene of the home near Grand Canyon Drive and Patrick Lane, where Welch was pronounced dead.

Warth had not been taken into custody since the incident before her arrest, and police had been trying to determine whether the shooting was self-defense.

Warth was scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5. She was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

A booking photo of Warth was not immediately available.