LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a suspected DUI crash on the north side of the Las Vegas valley early Friday morning.

A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was driving southbound on Nellis Boulevard around 12:16 a.m. approaching the intersection with Meikle Lane, near Lake Mead Boulevard.

The Chevrolet was driving at a “high rate of speed,” according to Las Vegas police, before veering outside of the lane, crossing onto the other side of the road, and driving onto the east sidewalk on Nellis.

The car then drove down the sidewalk, through a chain link fence and into a vacant lot before striking the metal support pole of a billboard and driving into a block wall, police said.

The passenger of the Chevrolet, who has not yet been identified, died of her injuries at the scene.

The driver, 21-year-old Jesus Martinez-Ruiz, sustained minor injuries, police said.

Officers suspected that Martinez-Ruiz was impaired. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he was being held later Friday morning on charges of DUI, reckless driving, failing to maintain a lane, and driving without a driver’s license.

A booking photo of Martinez-Ruiz was not immediately available.