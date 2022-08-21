LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Aug. 21 is Fentanyl Awareness and Prevention Day, and Las Vegas Metro released the current number of deaths associated with the drug, via a tweet.

Thus far in 2022, there have been 413 overdose-related deaths across Clark County, 126 of which were fentanyl-related, according to Metro. The number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl has been increasing over the last several years.

The previous year’s numbers are as follows:

2021: 871 overdose deaths, 248 related to fentanyl.

2020: 768 overdose deaths, 219 related to fentanyl.

2019: 591 overdose deaths, 74 related to fentanyl.

Metro warns the public that taking pills that have not been prescribed by a licensed pharmacy is a ‘deadly mistake.’ This message is part of a campaign from the Drug Enforcement Administration.