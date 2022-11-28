LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning about a growing cybercrime that targets children.

Officers stated in a Twitter post that they are investigating more cases of “Sextortion” which is where criminals try to extort their victims by threatening to publicly reveal their sexual activity.

Police said they are teaming up with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for a cyber tipline for victims to report crimes.

For more information on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children HERE.