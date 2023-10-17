LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Sheriff Kevin Mcmahill, and other officials were all in attendance Tuesday night at the unveiling of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s new substation located on the Fremont Street Experience.

“What an exciting day this is for our city,” Las Vegas Mayor, Carolyn Goodman said.

A first of its kind in the area as a city council vote in February approved the budget to make it happen.

The need was evident according to police. Following several violent incidents there in the past year, including a shooting and deadly hit-and-run last December.

“This has been a long time coming. We’ve had a spike in violence on the Fremont Street Experience, so we came together to figure out how we could get a handle on this,” LVMPD Sheriff, Kevin Mcmahill said.

The numbers are proof with property crime arrests up by just over 42% in the downtown area command, police said.

Andrew Simon, President and CEO of Fremont Street Experience said public safety has always been his number one priority.

“We don’t want people to feel nervous when they come to Fremont Street. You know the police are right here and no question about it,” he said.

“When you look around this substation, it is prominent and, in your face,” he added.

The substation will include officers, City of Las Vegas Deputy City Marshals, and Fremont Street Experience security all in an 8,500-square-foot space.

Tourists expressed that there is comfort in knowing that security is just right around the corner.

“You hear all these nightmares about bad things happening, but I have never felt so safe in my entire life. Between the hotel and police and security on the street,” Kim Bruce, visiting from Canada said.

“In England, there are less police, so when we see police around here, it’s the best way to be when you have all these top-end things on this main Strip,” Michael Davies from England said.