Las Vegas police to test new device to analyze blood samples in DUI cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police will test new technology to test blood samples gathered in DUI cases using a $426,800 grant.

A “Liquid Chromatograph Triple Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer” can detect many illegal narcotics, cannabis, prescription drugs and over-the-counter medication.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Forensic Laboratory received the grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The new instrumentation will facilitate efficient testing of DUI samples for faster prosecution, police say.

It is common for impaired drivers to have more than one drug in their system, often in addition to alcohol, according to police.

Impaired driving is the No. 1 cause of motor vehicle collisions resulting in injuries and deaths on Nevada roads, according to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

Since Jan. 1, 2019, the LVMPD has arrested over 8,000 people for driving under the influence.