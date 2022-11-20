LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit with its Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

LVMPD will serve 2,500 families with free Thanksgiving meals including all the sides. The event is first come, first served until everything is gone.

Locations for the giveaway include:

LVMPD Bolden Area Command Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. Corner of Stella Lake and Wheeler Park (Drive Thru event)

