LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit with its Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.
LVMPD will serve 2,500 families with free Thanksgiving meals including all the sides. The event is first come, first served until everything is gone.
Locations for the giveaway include:
- LVMPD Bolden Area Command
- Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 12 p.m.
- Corner of Stella Lake and Wheeler Park (Drive Thru event)
- LVMPD South Central Area Command
- Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 12 p.m.
- Boulevard Mall, 3528 South Maryland Parkway
- LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command
- Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 12 p.m.
- The Crossing Midtown, 3535 West Sahara Avenue
- LVMPD Enterprise Area Command
- Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.
- Windmill Library, 7060 South Windmill Lane