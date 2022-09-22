Christopher Martell is accused of stabbing at least four people experiencing homelessness in the span of a week near the university district. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man has stabbed at least four people around the university district over the course of a week, leaving two dead and two critically injured, police said in a media conference Thursday.

Christopher Martell, 33, has been on a stabbing spree around the area of Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway since Sept. 14, Las Vegas Metro police said.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, a woman experiencing homelessness was sleeping outside of a business in the 1400 block of University Ave. when Martell allegedly walked up to her and stabbed her, police said.

Police said it was reported at around 5:50 p.m. but she had been there for some time and was actually killed at 2:41 a.m. the morning before.

Surveillance video showed Martell walking near an apartment complex in the area shortly after the killing, police said.

Almost a week later just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, another woman experiencing homelessness was found stabbed to death on a sidewalk in the same area near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue. Police said at the time that they didn’t know when she was killed and said Thursday that Martell was the suspect in that attack.

At that time, police said they believed he was possibly targeting unhoused women living in the area.

After those killings, police put up cameras in an area where they believed Martell, who wasn’t identified as the suspect yet, lived.

The following evening on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at around 5:50 p.m., Martell allegedly stabbed two other people experiencing homelessness in the 200 block of E. Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway near Desert Springs Hospital.

Martell stabbed both an elderly man in a wheelchair and the woman who was pushing him multiple times, police said. He allegedly attacked the woman and then began stabbing the man in the wheelchair after she fell to the ground.

The two victims were hospitalized and remain in critical condition.

Following that incident, Martell was found in the area and arrested by officers, police said. As he was taken into custody, police said Martell set down a black knife inside of a black plastic sheath on the ground which was similar to a knife seen with him on video following the Sept. 14 homicide.

Police found that Martell lived near the 1600 block of Rochelle Ave. in an apartment by himself and executed a search warrant, where they found clothing similar to clothing the suspect was wearing in surveillance videos, they said.

Martell was processed into the Clark County Detention Center for two counts murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday at 1:30 p.m.