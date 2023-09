LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will conduct a training session in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, Las Vegas Metropolitan police will hold an active shooter drill at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at 888 West Bonneville Avenue.

Police will hold an active shooter drill at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at 888 West Bonneville Avenue.

The training is tentatively scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sept. 20.