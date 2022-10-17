Officer Truong Thai was killed in a shooting with a suspect on Oct. 13, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police will be holding a news conference Monday to provide more information on a police shooting that killed 49-year-old Officer Truong Thai last week.

Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh is expected to discuss details about the shooting.

8newsnow.com will livestream the conference at approximately 2 p.m.

Officer Thai was shot in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13 after responding to a domestic disturbance on Flamingo Road near University Center Drive. He was a 23-year veteran of the department.

The domestic disturbance call involved the suspect, 24-year-old Tyson Hampton, Hampton’s girlfriend, and her mother. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said that Hampton was armed and fired at two officers who arrived at the scene, including Thai. Officers shot back at Hampton, who was not hit.

Thai later died at the hospital that morning.

No other information about the incident that led up to the shooting was released.