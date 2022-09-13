LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are providing more information Tuesday afternoon about a shooting over the weekend that left a man dead and an officer injured.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, police stopped an SUV with multiple occupants at around 1:13 a.m. near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. A man in the vehicle ran away and was chased by officers, they said.

There was an exchange of gunfire during the chase, in which both the suspect and 24-year-old Officer Tierney Tomburo were shot.

The suspect, 27-year-old Gabriel Charles, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Officer Tomburo was hospitalized and later released from University Medical Center on Monday afternoon. She has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending a review of the incident.

This was the eighth officer-involved shooting of 2022, according to police.