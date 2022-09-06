LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have released more details on their investigation of the stabbing death of local investigative reporter Jeff German, asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the case.

Metro Homicide and Sex Crimes Bureau Captain Dori Koren said that German, 69, was killed at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 outside his home on Bronze Circle near Tenaya Way and Vegas Drive.

Police did not respond until Saturday morning, when a neighbor found German and called 911. Initial reports said that German was killed on Saturday morning.

Police believe the suspect in the case was casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide happened. They said that the suspect was outside when German came out of his home, encountered the suspect, and got into a fight with them before he was stabbed.

Police had released photos of the suspect on Monday, asking anyone nearby with security cameras to check their footage on Friday, Sept. 2 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. to see if they have images of them

Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect related to the deadly stabbing of a local investigative reporter. (LVMPD/KLAS)

During the conference, police also released a photo of a vehicle they believe is related to the suspect. Koren said they believe the car is a 2007 to 2014 red or Maroon GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles, a sunroof, and a luggage rack.

Suspect car in Jeff German case (LVMPD)

Koren stressed that although the description is broad, anyone who sees a vehicle that matches that description that they believe is related to the crime should call Metro police or Crime Stoppers.

To contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section, call 702-828-7777. To contact Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555.