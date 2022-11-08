LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are expected to discuss Tuesday afternoon two officer-involved shootings that happened last Friday.

The first reported shooting involving police happened on Nov. 4 at an undisclosed time hours after a deadly shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Michael Way.

Jano Gonzalez Blanco, 48, was found shot to death inside a home. Officers then learned the suspect, 49-year-old Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez, had allegedly taken a hostage roughly four miles away from the home.

SWAT team officers confronted Hernandez hours later, safely retrieved the hostage, and shot Hernandez to death, police said. His cause of death was later determined as multiple gunshot wounds.

SWAT Officer Dewane Ferrin was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.

The second police shooting happened that same day around 7:30 p.m. near Lake Mead and North Rampart boulevards. Police had received reports of a man with a firearm outside of his residence and arrived at the home before the man went back inside, they said.

Shortly after, the man, 62-year-old Rodney Franklin Finch, came back outside and was pointing a gun at officers, according to police.

Officer Jahmaal Crosby, 27, then shot and killed Finch, police said. He was also placed on routine paid administrative leave pending a review.