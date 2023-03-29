LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be a noticeable police presence on the Las Vegas Strip as officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department conduct a full-scale active shooter drill.

It will take place on Thursday, March 30, at the Forum Shops in the Caesars Palace, located at 3500 South Las Vegas Boulevard from 8 to 9 a.m.

LVMPD also stated in a Twitter post that “numerous emergency vehicles and simulated gunfire” would be used during the drill. The tweet also stated that “there will be multiple agencies also participating in this realistic scenario” and to be aware that it is “only a drill.”

(Credit: LVMPD Twitter)

A photo was also included in the tweet from the agency’s drill in 2022.

On Wednesday, Clark County Fire Department also conducted a helicopter drill at about 550 feet above the Las Vegas Strip at The High Roller near Flamingo and Spring Mountain roads.