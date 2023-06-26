LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man faces kidnapping charges after police said he took three people, hostage, prior to an officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas.

It all ended on Friday, June 23, in the 4400 block of East Charleston Boulevard near Lamb Boulevard.

Jeffrey Hair, 37, was identified as the suspect and faces several charges including three counts of kidnapping first-degree.

The 8 News Now Investigators previously reported that Hair had been arrested as the driver in another incident on Jan. 3, and was accused of leading Nevada State Police on a mult-state chase. He was also accused of hitting a trooper and was later found with methamphetamine.

The investigation into the kidnapping started on Friday, June 23, at 12:08 a.m. when Henderson police dispatch received a 911 text from a woman who said Hair had just kidnaped her and she feared he would kill her.

Henderson Police Department then notified Boulder City Police Department about the incident after learning that Hair and the victim were in a vehicle at US-95 South and Mile Marker 47.

Boulder City police officers located the victim and suspect in a vehicle in the area of US-95 and Black Hills Drive. The suspect lead BCPD and Henderson police officers on a chase, which the LVMPD took over after the vehicle left Boulder City jurisdiction around 2 a.m.

Metro police then located the vehicle at Owens Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard and said they had to perform two pit maneuver stops before they could stop Hair’s car.

Once the car stopped two victims were seen exiting the car and ran toward officers. A third victim was still in the car with Hair.

Officers noticed Hair was armed with a 9mm handgun and told officers he was going to “shoot the hostage if they did not leave the area.” SWAT officer then said Hair pointed a gun at the victim in the car.

Officer Jonathan Collingwood, 40, was identified by police as the officer who fired one round from his rife at Hair.

SWAT officer then approached the car and safely rescued the victim.

Hair was arrested and then taken to UMC and is in critical condition.

A full list of Hair’s charges is listed below:

three counts of kidnapping first-degree with a deadly weapon

felony evading

assault with a deadly weapon

resisting a police officer with a deadly weapon

Hair’s prior felony arrests include assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, assault on a protective person, possession of a controlled substance, and battery domestic violence.

One of the victims was treated for glass in his eye and has been released and the female victim was taken to the hospital for unrelated medical issues.

The police investigation later revealed the female victim was in a relationship with Hair and another man. Hair is accused of taking the female and two males hostage in his car.

Officer Collingwood has been with the department since 2006. He was put on administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.