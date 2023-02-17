LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a suspect at the scene of a barricade Friday morning in the east valley.

Police detectives were called to the 5000 block of Hayward Avenue, near Hacienda Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, around 8:55 a.m. “in an attempt to locate a wanted subject,” police said.

The suspect barricaded themselves and SWAT and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene. The suspect was arrested around 11:20 a.m., according to police.

Nellis was shut down between San Rafael Avenue and Silverwood Drive.

No other details were released.