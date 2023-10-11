LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police and SWAT are at the scene of a southwest valley home where a man has barricaded himself, according to police.

At around 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 11, officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 7100 block of Mountain Moss Drive near Rainbow Boulevard and Twain Avenue after a report of a person with a gun and what police described as a neighbor dispute.

According to police, officers attempted to contact the man who barricaded himself inside his residence.



Barricade at Twain and Rainbow (KLAS)

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators have also responded to the scene. Police are evacuating surrounding homes as a precaution and people are asked to avoid the area.