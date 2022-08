LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police and SWAT and crisis negotiators are at the scene of a barricade situation in the southeast valley.

According to police, a man fired a round inside a residence just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Rio Mayo Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard.

The suspect is by himself, police said.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.