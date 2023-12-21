UPDATE: Las Vegas police told 8 News Now the suspect was taken into custody peacefully shortly before 6 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas police and SWAT are investigating a barricade situation in an east valley neighborhood.

Police said they responded to a domestic dispute on Thursday at 2 p.m. near Russell Road and Eastern Avenue.

Officers stated that one person was allegedly threatening other people inside a home and then refused to leave.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are at the scene attempting to resolve the incident peacefully, according to police.