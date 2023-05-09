LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police attempted to take an armed man into custody Tuesday night after it was reported that he was seen threatening people near a busy shopping center in the east valley.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. at the 3000 block of East Tropicana Avenue near McLeod Drive when police received reports of a male armed with a gun.

Officers stated that they had located the man Tuesday night, but were unable to take him into custody.

The area at the center of the investigation houses several retail shopping businesses and restaurants which have been closed due to the incident.

3000 East block of Tropicana Avenue where police investigate armed man standoff (KLAS)

As of 10 p.m. Tropicana Avenue East and West were shut down in that area, along with McLeod Drive, which is shut down from Tropicana to Key Largo.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.