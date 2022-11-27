LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police and SWAT units are responding to a man barricaded in an apartment in the downtown Las Vegas area.

According to LVMPD, just after 2 p.m., police responded to a report of gunshots in the 700 block of Main Street. When officers arrived the male suspect barricaded himself in an apartment.

SWAT units were called and are currently working toward a “peaceful resolution,” according to police.

According to RTC, as of 6:12 p.m., Main Street is closed in both directions from Bonanza Road through Washington Avenue due to police activity.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.