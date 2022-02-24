LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspected drunk driver is accused of hitting several cars, narrowly missing a group of young people in a crosswalk, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Darcy Layman faces charges of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and running a red light.

Another driver, a 75-year-old man, suffered injuries to his arm and head in his collision.

Police responded to the collision near Farm and Cimarron roads in the northwest valley around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, they said.

A witness told police a vehicle ran a red light and collided with several stopped cars, narrowly missing several young people in a crosswalk.

An officer noted Layman was “swaying and had slow slurred speech,” an arrest report said. An officer noted she also appeared to have watery eyes and droopy eyelids.

“When I asked her why she appeared this way, she stated she is always like this and has [redacted] unless in a comfortable setting,” an officer wrote in the report.

A judge released Layman without bail and ordered her to stay out of trouble.