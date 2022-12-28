LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a suspect accused of using a semi-automatic rifle to rob a victim, according to a Wednesday news release.

The unknown male suspect approached a victim and demanded money while armed with the rifle on Dec. 22 at 9:15 a.m. near the 800 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, police said.

The man was described as white or Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a rubber mask, sunglasses, a green jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

No other details about the incident were released.