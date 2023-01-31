LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said they suspect foul play after a woman was found dead inside a residence in the central valley over the weekend.

The woman, identified as 56-year-old Shirley Williams, was found strangled to death in a bedroom, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Williams was discovered around 10 a.m. Sunday in a home in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

Williams was confirmed deceased by medical personnel who arrived at the scene. No further information was provided.

Anyone with information about this is urged to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.