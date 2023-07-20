LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — SWAT and crisis negotiators were attempting to contact a suspect who had barricaded themselves in a home Thursday morning, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 3400 block of Goldyke Street near North Lamb Boulevard and East Cheyenne Avenue at around 7:40 a.m. after a report of a shooting near a residence, police said.

Police said the person involved refused to leave the residence.

According to the LVMPD, SWAT and crisis negotiators arrived on the scene and were attempting to make contact with the suspect.

Police said that no injuries had been reported at the time of publication.

This is an ongoing investigation.