LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting case dating back to August.

On Thursday, Metro detectives identified DeAngelo Gray, 32, as the suspect in the case. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for Open Murder with a deadly weapon on Wednesday, police said.

Gray is suspected in the shooting death of a man found laying on a sidewalk at Sierra Vista Drive and Wilson Square back on Aug. 28.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555