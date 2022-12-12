LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a third person Sunday in connection with a September shooting in Summerlin, documents said.

Haley Ferree, 19, was facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, records showed. Police arrested Malachi Garey and Elijah Warren in September in connection with the incident.

On Sept. 11 around 11 p.m., a teenage girl was driving a car with her boyfriend in the passenger seat and four other people in the backseat when they pulled into a neighborhood a few blocks away from Palo Verde High School, the report said.

When they pulled into the neighborhood, two males fired at the car, hitting the driver and her boyfriend. The victims were able to drive to the parking lot of the Red Rock Hotel and Casino for help, the report said.

Both were later treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found three firearms, including an AR-15 pistol, in the passenger’s lap when the group drove to Red Rock for help.

Both victims told police that they received a message through social media that someone was throwing a party and they were invited. All six vehicle occupants drove to the Summerlin neighborhood to pick up another person, identified as Ferree, but she was not at the pickup spot, according to the report.

Ferree kept responding to messages with “five minutes, my mother is being a b—-,'” the report said.

When the group drove away because she did not show up, Ferree told them to come back. Once they arrived, Ferree stood outside the car and spoke to them briefly before two men “came out of a bush” and “just began shooting” at the vehicle, the report said.

Both victims told police that they didn’t know Ferree and had never seen her before because they only knew her through a social media account. They added that when they spoke to her on the phone, they heard someone they knew as Tay-K in the background, the report said.

Tay-K was later identified as Garey.

One of the victims told police at the hospital that Tay-K had shot him, which he knew because he looked right at him, according to the report. The victims said he was always seen hanging out with Eli, identified as Warren, the report said.

Detectives found Garey and Warren have previously met up at house parties that Garey promotes over social media, and that Warren’s home is in the neighborhood where the shooting took place, the report said.

Police later found Ferree and Warren arriving at Warren’s residence on Sept. 15 around 5 p.m. They took Ferree into custody shortly after.

In an interview with police, Ferree said Garey was hiding in the bushes the night of the shooting and both he and Warren started shooting at the car because there was prior “beef” between Garey and one of the victims, the report said.

Ferree said she immediately started running when shots were fired, but surveillance video showed her stepping off to the side as Garey began shooting before running away with him while Warren ran in another direction, according to the report.

Video showed the three meeting up a few minutes later before jumping a gate and going back into the housing complex where Warren lives, the report said.

Ferree was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where she was being held Monday.