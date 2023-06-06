UPDATE: A wanted felon was taken into custody following a standoff at a home in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Tuesday night, according to police.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police investigated a standoff at a home in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

It happened on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at home in the 8200 block of Cultured Pearl Street near Arville Street and Blue Diamond Road.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police told 8 News Now the man involved in the standoff is wanted for outstanding felony warrants and probable cause charges stemming from domestic violence.

When the detectives located the man, they said he barricaded inside the home.

A SWAT team also joined police in the investigation.