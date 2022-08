LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have shut down a northeast valley intersection following a ‘serious’ injury crash.

It happened Thursday afternoon at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane.

At this time police have shut down Lake Mead Boulevard in both directions at Bledsoe Lane due to the severity of the crash.

LVMPD releases details on a serious injury crash on Lake Mead Blvd. and Christy Ln. (LVMPD/Twitter)

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.