LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of beating a woman to death in January.

The suspect was described as approximately 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, and believed to be in his late 30s to mid-40s.

Police had received a report of a person being battered on Jan 1. just before 2:50 p.m. near East Owens Avenue and Main Street. They found a woman suffering from blunt-force trauma to the head at the scene.

She was taken to University Medical Center, where she died four days later.

Police believe the suspect walked southbound across Owens onto the east side of Main when the victim approached him.

The suspect then took an “unknown object” out of his waistband and hit the woman in the forehead before walking southbound on Main toward Foremaster Lane, police said.

Anyone who recognizes him or has any information about the incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.