LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help in identifying an unknown man found at a local park.

The man was found at the park on Aug. 10 and is now being treated at a local hospital.

He was described as approximately 22 years old, 5 feet 5 inches, 149 pounds, with dark brown eyes, black hair, and a light complexion.

(LVMPD)

Anyone with information about who he is is asked to contact the LVMPD Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 with reference event #22080088332.