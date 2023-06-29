Police search for a suspect accused in a shooting near Judson Avenue and Lamb Boulevard on May 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for a suspect accused of a shooting that left one man injured.

The shooting occurred on May 10 at 9 p.m. near Judson Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The suspect is described as an adult male, last seen wearing a black hat, gray shirt, and blue jeans. He was last seen driving a red lifted truck with four doors, aftermarket rims, and tinted windows.

Police seek suspect accused in May 10th shooting near Judson Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. (LVMPD)

Those with information on the shooting can call 702-828-8182 or emailing n15086b@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.