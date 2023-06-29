LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in its search for a suspect accused of a shooting that left one man injured.
The shooting occurred on May 10 at 9 p.m. near Judson Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.
When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
The suspect is described as an adult male, last seen wearing a black hat, gray shirt, and blue jeans. He was last seen driving a red lifted truck with four doors, aftermarket rims, and tinted windows.
Those with information on the shooting can call 702-828-8182 or emailing n15086b@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.