LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle involved in a crash that caused critical injuries.

Police said the crash happened Monday, Sept. 5 near Cobblestone Avenue and Candlelight Street in the west valley.

According to police, the vehicle resembles a 2010 white Ford Expedition, and should have front left side damage.

Vehicle involved in crash that caused critical injuries. (Photo: LVMPD)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.