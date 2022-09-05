LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect related to the deadly stabbing of a local investigative reporter.

Police said on Sept. 3, around 10 a.m., they received a call of an unresponsive man outside his home in the northwest valley. Arriving officers and medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The man was later identified as Las Vegas-based investigative reporter Jeff German.

The suspect was seen potentially casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide occurred, according to police.



Suspect in deadly stabbing of Las Vegas investigative reporter. (Photo: LVMPD)

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-7777, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com