LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was shot multiple times at a Las Vegas apartment complex, and the shooting suspect has not been located, police said.

According to police, on Aug 4, around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to an apartment complex near South Fort Apache Road, and Sahara Avenue. Arriving officers located the victim with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to UMC, and is expected to recover.

Police describe the suspect as a Black or Hispanic male, 5’9 to 6’0 feet tall, last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black pants with a white strip down the side.

Suspected shooter still at large. (Photo credit: LVMPD)

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information about this incident is urged

to contact LVMPD Summerlin Patrol Investigations at 702-828-9455 or by email at

SACinvestigations@lvmpd.com.