LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Donna Whitlock, a 75-year-old endangered woman.

Whitlock was last seen on Sunday (July 3) around 12:45 p.m. near the 4000 block of Los Reyes Court, near Eastern and Harmon.

She was last seen wearing a red and gray UNLV t-shirt, gray basketball shorts, and she was driving a red Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information regarding Donna Whitlock and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to

contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during

business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.