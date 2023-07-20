LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify people who may have been involved in a July 7 homicide.
At 3:18 p.m. on Friday, July 7, police were called to a residence in the 2500 block of Sierra Bello Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street after a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside the residence. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police said that the victim was involved in a verbal argument when he was shot.
According to a release, the LVMPD Homicide Section is asking for help to identify these individuals who may have been involved.
Anyone with any information about these individuals or their whereabouts is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on their website.