LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify people who may have been involved in a July 7 homicide.

At 3:18 p.m. on Friday, July 7, police were called to a residence in the 2500 block of Sierra Bello Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street after a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside the residence. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said that the victim was involved in a verbal argument when he was shot.

According to a release, the LVMPD Homicide Section is asking for help to identify these individuals who may have been involved.

Source: LVMPD

Anyone with any information about these individuals or their whereabouts is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on their website.