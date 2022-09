LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of burglary.

Metro police said the man used a crowbar to break into local businesses.

Police describe the man as a white male adult between 35 and 45 years old, and roughly six feet tall. He was last seen driving a white Nissan Altima, with no hub caps, near Lake Mead and Jones Boulevards.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.