Las Vegas police seek help finding two missing since Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in locating two men who are missing.

Erick Michel Rangel-Ibarra and Jose Antonio Rangel are both described as possibly under “severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.” Ages were not provided.

Jose Rangel was last seen on Saturday in Las Vegas in a white 2004 Ford F-150 pickup, Nevada plate LVN84A. Rangel-Ibarra was in the same truck.

Police urged hospitals to check their registries for the two men, and the public is encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

No further description of Rangel was provided, but police said Rangel-Ibarra has the distinguishing tattoos: Tattoo on ear of the California, tattoo on his chest of a skull, and tattoo on left wrist — a Dragon Ball Z image.