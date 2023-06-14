LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for anyone with any information on a grocery store theft that happened in May.

On Monday, May 22, at around 7:39 p.m., two men entered a grocery store in the 400 block of Windmill Lane and took merchandise.

The suspects were only in the store for around a minute.

The first suspect is described as a white man, around 25 to 35 years old. He has a thin build, is between five-foot-ten to six-foot-two, and has brown hair pulled into a ponytail with a full beard.

The second suspect is described as a Black man, around 25 to 35 years old. He has a thin build, is around five-foot-seven, with black and brown dreadlocks and a black beard.

Photos of the suspects were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Organized Retail Crime Section at (702) 828-3591 or email ORC@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit their website.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.