LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest and a vehicle involved in a Wednesday night hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, June 21, at around 9:06 p.m., a vehicle hit a person near South Torrey Pines and Candleberry Road.

The suspect was possibly driving a 2011-2014 Chrysler 200. Immediately after the crash, the vehicle left the scene. The vehicle is believed to have noticeable front-end damage to the lower grill, hood, and windshield.

Police are still searching for the vehicle and the driver.

The pedestrian remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department – Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-8548 or, to remain anonymous, call Zero Fatalities Nevada at (702)385-5555, visit the Crime Stopper Website, or use the mobile app “P3.” Message & Data rates may apply.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.