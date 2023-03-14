LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a missing man last seen on the east side of the valley, according to a release.

Marcus Winston was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14 near the 6100 block of Boulder Highway. Police said he may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Winston, 41, is four-foot-ten-inches tall. He was last seen wearing a light blue, white, and grey shirt, blue jeans, and a black jacket with a hood, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding Winston and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.