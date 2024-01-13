LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing endangered man last seen in the northwest valley.

Willie Warren, 78, was last seen on Friday around 12 p.m. near the 5400 block of Cove Point Drive near Decatur Boulevard and Ann Road.

Willie Warren, 78, missing (LVMPD)

Warren is described as 5’9”, 199 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white sweater and black shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Warren and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.