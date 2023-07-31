LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman, who they say may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is looking for Leilani Swanger, 19, who was last seen on Thursday, July 13 at around 10:11 a.m., according to a release.

She was last seen near the 10000 block of Ruggles Manson Avenue in Las Vegas. She was seen wearing a pink hat, white shorts, a tie-dye shirt, and running shoes of an unknown color.

Swanger is described as being a 5-foot-two white woman, weighing around 160 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking all hospitals to check their registries for Swanger and notify the police immediately. The release stated that Swanger may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Swanger and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to

contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.